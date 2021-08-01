team-usa-medal-count:-full-list-of-every-united-states-medal-at-the-tokyo-olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are underway and the United States is looking to add more hardware to an already extensive collection. The U.S. is the all-time leader in Olympic medals with nearly 3,000 — more than double the next closest country — but a few more medals never hurt.
While the United States was projected to dominate the competition in Tokyo, some of the events slipped out of reach, with medals going to other countries.
Softball hoped to avenge its loss to Japan in the Olympic gold-medal game from 13 years ago but had to settle for silver. Nyjah Huston, regarded as the best skateboarder in the world and favored gold medalist, finished seventh out of eight athletes in the men’s street finals.
Still, the United States hascollected a handful of memorable medals. Team USA has three medals (2 gold, 1 bronze) in three of the newest Olympic events: 3×3 basketball, skateboarding and surfing. Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won the United States’ first-ever medal in women’s synchronized diving, and Katie Ledecky won two gold medals, winning the inaugural women’s 1,500-meter freestyle race and capping her Olympics with victory in the 800-meter freestyle.
FULL MEDAL COUNT: Where every country ranks in Toyko Olympics medal count
GOLDEN GOALS: Countries still in pursuit of an Olympic medal ahead of Tokyo
THE LATEST IN TOKYO: Sign up for our Olympic newsletter to get exclusive insight
INSIDE SCOOP TO TOKYO, TEXTED TO YOU: Sign up for Olympic texts, where we’ll be your official guide to the Games
Here’s where each of Team USA’s medals came from:
TOTAL U.S. MEDAL COUNT
-
Total: 46
-
Gold: 16
-
Silver: 17
-
Bronze: 13
Artistic gymnastics: 2 medals
-
Gold: Women’s all-around — Suni Lee
-
Silver: Women’s team finals — Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum
Basketball: 1 medal
-
Gold: Women’s 3×3 — Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young
Diving: 2 medals
-
Silver: Women’s synchronized 10-meter platform — Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell
-
Silver: Men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard — Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco
Equestrian: 1 medal
-
Silver: Team dressage — Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery
Fencing: 1 medal
-
Gold: Women’s individual foil — Lee Kiefer
Shooting: 6 medals
-
Gold: Men’s 10-meter air rifle — William Shaner
-
Gold: Men’s skeet — Vincent Hancock
-
Gold: Women’s skeet — Amber English
-
Silver: Mixed 10-meter air rifle — Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky
-
Silver: Women’s trap — Kayle Browning
-
Bronze: Mixed team trap — Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrow
Skateboarding: 1 medal
-
Bronze: Men’s street — Jagger Eaton
Softball: 1 medal
-
Silver: Monica Abbott, Ali Aguilar, Valerie Arioto, Ally Carda, Amanda Chidester, Rachel Garcia, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Dejah Mulipola, Aubree Munro, Bubba Nickles, Cat Osterman, Janie Reed, Delaney Spaulding, Kelsey Stewart
Surfing: 1 medal
-
Gold: Women’s — Carissa Moore
Swimming: 26 medals
-
Gold: Women’s 800-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
-
Gold: Men’s 100-meter butterfly — Caeleb Dressel
-
Gold: Men’s 100-meter freestyle — Caeleb Dressel
-
Gold: Men’s 800-meter freestyle — Bobby Finke
-
Gold: 4×100-meter relay — Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, Zach Apple and Brooks Curry*
-
Gold: Men’s 400-meter individual medley — Chase Kalisz
-
Gold: Women’s 100-meter breaststroke — Lydia Jacoby
-
Gold: Women’s 1,500-meter freestyle — Katie Ledecky
-
Silver: Men’s 200-meter backstroke — Ryan Murphy
-
Silver: Women’s 200-meter breaststroke — Lilly King
-
Silver: Women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay — Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Arabella Sims* and Brooke Forde*
-
Silver: Women’s 200-meter butterfly — Regan Smith
-
Silver: Men’s 400-meter individual medley — Jay Litherland
-
Silver: Women’s 400-meter freestyle — Katie Ledecky
-
Silver: Women’s 400-meter individulal medley — Emma Weyant
-
Silver: Women’s 1,500-meter freestyle — Erica Sullivan
-
Silver: Women’s 200-meter individual medley — Alex Walsh
-
Bronze: Women’s 200-meter breaststroke — Annie Lazor
-
Bronze: Women’s 200-meter butterfly — Hali Flickinger
-
Bronze: Men’s 100-meter backstroke — Ryan Murphy
-
Bronze: Men’s 400-meter freestyle — Kieran Smith
-
Bronze: Women’s 100-meter backstroke — Regan Smith
-
Bronze: Women’s 100-meter breaststroke — Lilly King
-
Bronze: Women’s 400-meter individual medley — Hali Flickinger
-
Bronze: Women’s 400-meter freestyle relay — Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel, Natalie Hinds, Olivia Smoliga*, Catie DeLoof* and Allison Schmitt*
-
Bronze: Women’s 200-meter individual medley — Kate Douglass
Taekwondo: 1 medal
-
Gold: Women’s 57kg class — Anastasija Zolotic
Track and field: 1 medal
-
Bronze: 4×400 mixed-gender relay — Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood
Triathlon: 2 medals
-
Silver: Mixed relay — Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson
-
Bronze: Women’s — Katie Zaferes
*Swimmers who compete in preliminary rounds of relay events also receive a medal.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Team USA medal count at Olympics: Each U.S. athlete’s medals in Tokyo