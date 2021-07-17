Bradley Beal won’t play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics after getting put into the health-and-safety protocols.

Team USA coach Gregg Popovich:

I’m dying for him. We all are. Since he’s a little kid, this has been a dream of his. He was playing great. He was having fun, being a big part of us coming together chemistry-wise and as a family. So, for him and his family, immediate family, it’s devastating. So, we just feel horrible about it.

If Beal is vaccinated, it’s easy to feel terribly for him. He was so excited to play in the Olympics.

But if he chose not to get vaccinated and contracted coronavirus, there is a level of personal responsibility that comes with the sympathy. It’s still a bitter disappointment.