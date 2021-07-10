Team Sonic Racing 30th Anniversary Special Edition Leaks Online – Screen Rant

According to a recent leak, Team Sonic Racing is getting an updated re-release to commemorate Sonic’s 30th anniversary this year. Fans first played the Blue Blur’s answer to Mario Kart back in 2019, where Sonic, Shadow, and the rest of Sega’s expanded universe of colorful anthropomorphic mascots competed in a series of high-octane races using special power-ups and abilities.

Reception to Team Sonic Racing was mainly positive, though most players felt that Sega’s previous kart-racing outings (2010’s Sonic & Sega: All-Stars Racing and 2012’s Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed) were better and that Sonic still fell short of his longtime rival Mario when it came to delivering four-wheeled fun and frolic. Most recently, Sonic Team Racing was made available on PlayStation Now a month ago alongside the much-beloved Sonic Mania and the not-quite-as-praised Sonic Forces, both of which were released in 2017 to the increased division of the notoriously polarized Sonic fanbase.

According to PCGamesN, online French retailer Sogamely recently posted a listing for a special 30th-anniversary edition of Team Sonic Racing, sporting a fancy new slipcover and pricing at 30 euros (or $35.63). So far, the only special feature included in this new edition is a 30th-anniversary artbook, as reported by The Sonic Stadium’s Twitter page. The Sonic-based news site had been following the rumors of a Team Sonic Racing anniversary rerelease for the past day or so, when rumors of it first started to circulate on social media.

Sure enough, Sonic is turning 30 this year, and Sega is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the Blue Blur’s anniversary. In addition to a brand-new Sonic game coming out sometime next year, the speedy Hedgehog has been making the rounds as a VTuber and in a special crossover with Minecraft, and an updated rerelease of 2010’s hit Sonic Colors is due to arrive in September. Not only that, but Netflix is currently working on a new Sonic animated series titled Sonic Prime, and production for the highly anticipated Sonic The Hedgehog 2 live-action film recently wrapped up.

Team Sonic Racing is an odd choice to be given the 30th-anniversary treatment, given that it’s not quite as beloved as other games staring Sonic The Hedgehog and his ever-growing cast of friends, only came out a couple of years ago, and is still widely available on the very platforms that this new release is set to launch for – though perhaps Sega is planning some additional content for it. In any case, assuming this leak is legitimate, fans will be able to climb behind the wheel of Sonic’s speedy kart-racer when Team Sonic Racing: 30th Anniversary Edition hits stores at some point this year.

