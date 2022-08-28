Home Uncategorized Teacher’s kin get Rs 1.4-crore compensation
Teacher’s kin get Rs 1.4-crore compensation

by News
MUMBAI: The family of a 39-year-old

Sewri

mathematics school teacher, killed after a speeding garbage compacter went over the divider and fell on his bike in 2016, was awarded a

compensation

of Rs1.4 crore.

While the victim’s family had pegged his monthly earnings at over Rs 1 lakh, including tuition fees, the tribunal said there was no evidence to show he was not earning anything other than his monthly salary of Rs 40,000 from the school.

“The fact that he was a teacher in a school, a doubt arises if he could part tuitions in view of the provisions of Right to Education Act. In the circumstances, I am not inclined to accept that he was parting tuitions and that he had income from it,” the tribunal said.

Sanjeev Yadav’s wife, two children and senior citizen parents moved the

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal

on March 3, 2016, against D Con Do It JV, the vehicle owner and

ICICI

Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. They sought a compensation of around Rs 1.75 crore.

