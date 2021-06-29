TCL announces US availability for 20 Pro 5G, 20S and 20 SE – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Back in April, TCL announced it was expanding the TCL 20 lineup and today the company details which of the devices are becoming available in the US, and a promo for the brand’s newly unveiled Moveaudio earbuds.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Let’s start with the TCL 20 Pro 5G, which is available today at $499.99 in the US from Amazon in Moondust Gray and Marine Blue. Compared to the global version, everything will be the same on the US-spec, except for the 5MP macro camera, which is a 2MP sensor in the global edition.







The 20 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G and paired with 6GB of RAM. There’s also 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card. The quad camera array is made up of a 48MP main camera with OIS + 16MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth. There’s also a 32MP front facing camera behind a 6.67-inch 1080×2400 “dotch” AMOLED display with curved glass.

It has a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and it runs Android 11 with TCL’s own UI on top.

This phone is compatible with “most GSM networks” at launch, including T-Mobile 4G/5G and AT&T 4G, as well as Verizon low-band 5G and 4G in the coming weeks.

TCL 20S

Next up, the TCL 20S is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It has a 6.67-inch “dotch” AMOLED screen, though without the curved edges, with a 16MP Bioreports News-hole selfie camera.







The 20S’ quad-cam setup is made up of a 64MP super-hi res camera + 8MP wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth. There’s also a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W Qualcomm quick charge. The 20S is available at Amazon for $249 unlocked in Milky Way Black and Frosted Blue. It’s compatible with Verizon and “most GSM networks” including AT&T and T-Mobile.

TCL 20 SE

Finally, the TCL 20 SE is the entry-tier for the lineup. Starting at $189 and also available at Amazon today, the 20 SE is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset paired with 4GB RAM + 128GB of expandable storage. There’s a larger 6.82-inch LCD display with a U-notch containing a 13 MP camera.







The 20 SE also boasts a quad-camera setup with a main 48MP camera, 5MP wide, and 2MP macro and depth cameras. The battery is 5,000 mAh. It’s offered in Nuit Black and Aurora Green and like its siblings is compatible with “most GSM networks” including AT&T and T-Mobile.

TCL Moveaudio S600

The TCL Moveaudio S600 true wireless earbuds are launching on Amazon at $99.99 in black, white, and grey. These have Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode, with a “strong bass response” and “precise reproduction for music enthusiasts”, with Bluetooth 5.0 and smart wear detection for auto-pause and resume.

They also support Google’s Fast Pair protocol, and TCL promises 8 hours of music playback on one charge, with up to 32 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The earbuds are IP54 certified for dust, sweat, and water resistance.

If you buy a TCL 20 Pro 5G from Amazon before July 5, you can get the Moveaudio S600 true wireless earbuds for free when entering the code TCL20BOGO1 at checkout.