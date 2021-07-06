tb-joshua’s-kinsmen-to-virtually-participate-in-funeral-rites

With the funeral rites of late Prophet Temitope Joshua underway at his church in Lagos State, the Synagogue Church of All Nations has asked the pastor’s kinsmen in Ondo State to participate in the burial ceremonies virtually.

The kinsmen of the late prophet in Arigidi-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state were assured that they would not be left out of the week-long funeral activities.

It was gathered that all that would be needed for the ceremonies would be provided for Arigidi residents throughout the one-week ceremonies.

A big screen had also been set up at the family house of the late TB Joshua in Arigidi where the villagers could watch the burial events live from Lagos.

The Monarch of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, said all arrangements had been made to enable the people pay their last respects to TB Joshua who impacted meaningfully not only within Akoko but across board.

Oba Olanipekun said all activities held in Lagos would be replicated in Arigidi.

In Akure, the state capital, sympathisers would gather at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade ground, along Igbatoro road to watch the burial events.