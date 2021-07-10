tb-joshua’s-burial-ceremony-in-lagos:-photos,-video-show-the-vips-present

The burial ceremony of Prophet TB Joshua in Lagos has attracted many people from all over the world as they paid their last respect

Video and snaps from the event show many dignitaries with their facemasks as a piano played in the background

Nigerians reacted more to the death of the prophet afresh with many re-emphasising how the world lost a great person

Videos and photos are emerging from the burial ceremony of Prophet TB Joshua that was held at the Ikotun area of Lagos state.

Many dignitaries are present as people maintain strict COVID-19 measures by wearing facemasks. Going by the turban of some of the guests, it seems dignitaries from the Arab world are also in attendance.

The VIPs have their facemasks on during the ceremony.

Air of solemnity

Solemnity rents the air as the sounds of camera clicks from journalists punctuate sounds from the piano.

Watch one of the videos from Dele Momodu below:

A BBC News Pidgin post on Instagram also shared photos from the ceremony. In them, one could see some of the VIPS at the ceremony up close.

Below is the post:

Continue to rest in peace

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from people:

clarak.mallah said:

“He must have been so connected even Muslims are here. Interesting.”

toluwalase_sadipe said:

“May your soul Rest In Peace man of vision, heaven gained an angel.”

kmoney4real said:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

ebay_dada said:

“May his soul REST IN PEACE.”

bimbenstores said:

“Elijah of our time good night TBJ.”

iamgloriaitsemeikhe praised Momodu for the coverage:

“You Sir! @delemomoduovation over the past 5 years have earned my deepest honour and reverence. God bless you is all I can say!!!”

His lying-in-state service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that photos and videos also surfaced from his lying-in-state service on Thursday, July 8.

The event went viral on various social media platforms as people recalled how kind the prophet was while alive.

Among the thousands of people who reacted to the service were those who said that the world has really lost a great person.

People whose news of his death hit so hard said they never believed he was gone until they saw the lying-in-state service.

