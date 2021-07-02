TB Joshua: You can’t reproduce his works in 150 years – Prophet Iginla attack critics

Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder of the Champions International Ministry has lashed out at critics of the late Temitope Balogun, popularly known as TB Joshua.

Iginla said TB Joshua’s critics cannot replicate the works of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, in another 150 years.

The popular prophet spoke during a condolence visit to TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn and was contained in a statement forwarded to bioreports, on Friday.

Iginla said the deceased “is a prophetic prototype ( which implies most prophetic and deliverance ministries have all learnt or use one or two things from him) that has been brought to so many generations to live to see the wonderful works he has done.”

He added: “The time he had spent here, if some people have that opportunity to live for 150 years they will not be able to quantify the impact he has made in this generation.

“We have not just lost a rare gem. We have lost somebody who is a gift to the body of Christ to the world, not just to Christian’s alone but to Muslims, other people and the elite”.

TB Joshua was found unconscious in his private apartment and was later pronounced dead.

