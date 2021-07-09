Home NEWS TB Joshua will be remembered as general in God’s vineyard – Gov Sanwo-Olu
TB Joshua will be remembered as general in God's vineyard – Gov Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Friday, eulogised the late Prophet TB Joshua as he was laid to rest in Lagos.

The governor, who was at the burial ceremony of Joshua, Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos, said Joshua would be remembered as a general in God’s vineyard.

bioreports reports that Joshua, who was endeared to many people by his healing and deliverance ministries, died on June 5, 2021, after a church service.

The popular evangelist was aged 57.

TB Joshua: An eclipse in God’s vineyard – Gani Adams

Sanwo-Olu said at the funeral that Nigeria and the entire world had lost a rare prophet.

The governor was represented by Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs.

He said that the SCOAN founder lived a purposeful life.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Joshua will be remembered as a general in God’s vineyard and someone who dwelt among commoners but became uncommon.

T.B Joshua will be remembered for empowering the poor, vulnerable people – Kalu

“He toed the line of St. Paul in his ministry, combining faith and work to get people out of the wools.

“As a people, we have benefitted in one way or the other from his humanitarian service that he openly gave to all and sundry across the globe.

“As a people, we must be determined to profess and put in practise unity, love and tolerance for one another the way the late prophet lived for us, to advance our society and gain salvation.”

