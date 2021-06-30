TB Joshua to be interred July 9 in Lagos – The Nation Newspaper

By Gboyega Alaka and Adebisi Onanuga

The late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, will be buried on the church premises on July 9.

Officials of the church announced this yesterday during a global media briefing at the church.

Head of the Burial Committee, Dr. Gary Tonge, told reporters that July 5 to July 11, 2021 will be “dedicated to a series of lying-in-rest activities, tagged: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet T. B. Joshua (1963-2021) –Not Mine But God’s Own”.

On July 5, there will be a candlelight procession (a private service) at 6 p.m.

It will be followed on July 6 and 7 by a Tribute Service from 10 a.m to 7 p.m, to be open to the public but with limited seating.

There will also be a Service of Songs/All Night Praise, from midnight, also open to the public but with limited seating.

On July 8, a Lying-in-State will hold for the preacher from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. It will be open to the public to pay their last respects.

The late Joshua will be interred on July 9 on the premises of the church at Ikotun, Lagos.

A thanksgiving service will hold at the church on July 11 with the observance of COVID-19 protocols.

The church committee promised to work with the Lagos State government as well as the Federal and state ministries of Health to ensure that the current public health and security protocols are observed.

It cited the late prophet’s mantra that ‘Good Christians are good citizens”.