TB Joshua: SCOAN explains fire outbreak in church – bioreports Nigeria
TB Joshua: SCOAN explains fire outbreak in church – bioreports Nigeria

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), founded by the late Prophet TB Joshua, has confirmed the Monday night fire incident.

The ministry, in a statement, explained that it was a minor electrical fire at a store house within the complex.

The church noted that the situation was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

The SCOAN said it worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Service, whose members were on ground.

The church thanked God for His protection and assured the public that there is no cause for alarm.

“The services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled”, SCOAN assured.

The statement concluded with one of the deceased’s quotes: “Nothing outside God’s control can happen to His children.”

Born in Ondo on June 12, 1963, TB Joshua, a renowned philanthropist, died in Lagos on June 5, 2021.

