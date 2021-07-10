Home News Africa TB Joshua: Photos of Synagogue Church founder’s tomb – Daily Post Nigeria
TB Joshua: Photos of Synagogue Church founder’s tomb – Daily Post Nigeria

Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, the founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), was buried on Friday.

Born in Ondo on June 12 1963, the famous cleric and philanthropist passed away on June 5 2021.

TB Joshua Ministries shared photos of his final resting place on Facebook.

The tomb was constructed within the premises of SCOAN in the Ikotun Egbe area of Lagos.

“Prophet T.B. Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn”, the church said.

