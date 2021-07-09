TB Joshua Gave Me Money After I Won Governorship Election- Akeredolu

A file photo of Ondo State Governor, Olurotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said the late T. B Joshua gave him some cash following his electoral victory.

The Ondo leader made the comment on Friday during the funeral service of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

He described the preacher as someone who positively impacted many people with his philanthropic gestures as well as his spiritual gifts.

“He touched lives of special people economically and spiritually. We want to recall him for the great works he did on this side of the divide,” Akeredolu said but did not indicate whether it was after the 2016 or 2020 polls.

“I can testify personally to the good things I have benefitted from him. When I won the governorship election in Ondo state. He drove to Owo and something went wrong with his vehicle in his Akure.

“He told me he has come to wish me well and pray. And when he was leaving he put something in my pocket. I won’t tell you how much he put in my pocket.”

READ ALSO: TB Joshua Was A Blessing To Humanity, Says Akeredolu

READ ALSO: TB Joshua Will Be Missed For His Spiritual Contributions, Philanthropic Gestures – Buhari

Shunned By Top Pastors

Prophet T.B. Joshua had a teeming followership that stretched beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Akeredolu was among dignitaries and T.B Joshua’s followers that stormed the SCOAN premises for the interment service which was the culmination of a week-long funeral rites.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi. The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Adeyeye was also present.

Many of his followers across the globe also came to pay their respects to the charismatic clergyman who died at 57.

The late preacher whose followership stretched beyond the Nigerian border had a strenuous relationship with top pastors in the country.

None of them was present at the funeral but the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), sent a delegation to the event.

Prophet TB Joshua, as he was fondly called by his admirers, died on June 5 after a church service at the SCOAN.