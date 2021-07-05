5 July 2021, 08:21 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, TB Joshua Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor TB Joshua die at di age if 57 on Saturday June 5, 2021

Candle light procession for late Prophet TB Joshua go happun on Monday 5 July.

Dis na di event wey go kick-start di burial ceremony of di Nigerian preacher, televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) wey die last month.

Im death shock pipo and cause reactions from im congregation and leaders from around di world.

Although, di church no reveal di cause of im death.

For statement, di Synagogue Church of All Nations dem tok say: “God don take im servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as e should be by divine will. E spend e last moments on earth in di service of God. Dis na wetin dem born am for, e live for and died for.”

“As Prophet TB Joshua go always tok, “Di greatest way to use life na to spend am on something wey go outlive am”. Di church tok.

“Prophet TB Joshua leave legacy of service and sacrifice to God Kingdom wey go continue to live on for generations yet unborn.”

Di church add say Prophet TB Joshua last words na: “Watch and pray.”

‘TB Joshua candlelight procession na private ceremony’

Di candlelight procession na private ceremony, according to wetin di Synagogue Church of All Nations tok.

Dem go also stream all ‘services’ live on dia TV channel.

For inside statement about di burial plans, Di church encourage pipo to get candle as a symbol and connect wit di programme for dia homes to “honour God’s servant – TB Joshua.”

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State government

Over di weekend, Lagos State Goment go inspect facilities for di Synagogue Church of All Nations before di burial start.

Lagos State commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola lead di delegation to visit di church during di weekend.

Dem tok say dis waka na to to inspect facilities inside di church to make sure say dem follow di Covid-19 safety and prevention protocols as dem dey prepare for di Pastor burial.

Di Health Commissioner say dem don tok with several stakeholders;

“We dey look at di airport, we dey look at di land borders, we dey look at event before di five or seven days of di funeral, we dey look at di funeral activities itsef, we don get detailed account of di programme, we dey put some guidelines in place.

“Any visitor wey dey come inside di kontri gatz to go through di mandatory seven days of isolation plus testing before dem fit participate for any of di activities.”

“We don inspect all di accommodation, we look di auditorium and we calculate how to completely remove di chance and di risk of infectious transmission”.

Wia dis foto come from, Synagogue Church

Details of other event for TB Joshua Burial