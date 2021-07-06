tb-joshua:-akoko-iyalojas,-iyalajes-shut-all-community-markets-in-honour-of-late-prophet

Following the commencement of the week-long funeral activities of Prophet Temitope Joshua, market women under the aegis of ‘Iyalojas’ and ‘Iyalajes’ in Akoko axis of Ondo State have disclosed that all markets within the area would be shut on Friday.

The market women said the move was made in order to honour the man of God who they described as an illustrious son of Akoko.

The Iyalaje of Ikare Akoko, Risikat Mohammed emphasized that the resolve to shut the markets became imperative due to the enormous impact of the prophet in the area and beyond when he was alive.

The market leader added that there was nothing too big to sacrifice in Akokoland for a man who showed unquantified love, selflessness and humanitarian services to his people.

The Ondo-born Prophet died about a month ago while conducting a programme in the church.

While urging the shop owners to adhere strictly to the directive of the market closure, Mohammed said it would afford them the opportunity of watching the burial programmes live on Emmanuel TV.

Akoko youths had on Monday embarked on a candlelight procession to bid the man of God farewell.

Meanwhile, the funeral rites had been described as another week of mourning for the entire Akoko people where the late Prophet TB Joshua hailed from.

An indigene of Akoko who spoke to bioreports said there is no one in the community, whether dead or alive that had superseded the late prophet in touching the lives of the downtrodden.

