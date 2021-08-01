Taylor Swift emotional song ‘Ronan’ on cancer patients to be part of her album ‘Red` (Taylor’s Version) – WION

Taylor Swift emotional song ‘Ranon’ will be one of the 30’s songs that will be included on her upcoming album ‘Red’ (Taylor’s Version).

The song is about a four-year-old boy’s fatal battle with cancer. Swift took permission from Ronan Thompson’s mother Maya Thompson, to include the emotional song on her remastered album.

Maya revealed that Swift had emailed her and asked for her permission to include the single. Taylor originally released the song in the year 2012 and performed the song for ‘Stand Up to Cancer telethon.’

“She is and will always be one of the things I hold dearest to my heart, and her beautiful words will remain private,” Maya said.

In part of the email, Swift wrote, “I’ve recently completed the re-recording of my 4th album, Red. It’s really exceeded my expectations in so many ways, and one of those ways is that I thought it would be appropriate to add ‘Ronan’ to this album. Red was an album of heartbreak and healing, of rage and rawness, of tragedy and trauma, and of the loss of an imagined future alongside someone. I wrote ‘Ronan’ while I was making Red and discovered your story as you so honestly and devastatingly told it. My genuine hope is that you’ll agree with me that this song should be included on this album. As my co-writer and the rightful owner of this story in its entirety, your opinion and approval of this idea really matters to me, and I’ll honour your wishes here.”

”Tears sprang to my eyes,” Maya recalled. “It took me an hour to absorb the words in front of me. I cried while sharing the news.”

In the blog, Maya then addressed her son, “Taylor has anchored you to this world so you will never be lost, and now she has ensured you will forever be safe in a new, permanent home. She is once again giving a voice to the often voiceless, bereaved parents of the world as well as childhood cancer which deserves so much more funding than it gets.”

A month back, Swift announced her 2012 album ‘Red’ will be her next re-recorded album. Swift took her Twitter and announced that the re-recorded version of the album is set to release on Nov. 19 and will feature all 30 songs that were originally meant to go on her fourth studio album.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red,” she wrote in a statement.