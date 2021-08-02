tau:-baxter’s-new-broom-to-rejuvenate-kaizer-chiefs

The South African was speaking after Amakhosi’s 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Buccaneers in the Carling Black Label Cup in Soweto

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs defender Jimmy Tau feels Amakhosi have reasons to be optimistic for the season ahead.

Chiefs had enjoyed the best chance of the game at the Orlando Stadium to score when Ntsikelelo Nyauza was ruled to have handled the ball in the box in the 74th minute and a penalty was awarded, only for Richard Ofori to pull off a super save to deny Daniel Cardoso.

After the 90 minutes had ended 0-0, Amakhosi held their nerve in the penalty shoot-out and triumphed 4-3.

It may have been an exhibition match in that the starting XI’s had been selected by fan votes, while both teams also had numerous players missing for an array of reasons.

At the end of the evening though there was a trophy handover and celebrations. And with a new coach in charge this season in Stuart Baxter, and some promising signings made, Tau feels things are looking up for the 2021 Caf Champions League finalists.

“You ideally want to play this moment for the team as you prepare, because this is the moment you want them to go through consistently. And it’s good that the new players coming in, they get to be introduced to a winning culture,” he commented in the SuperSport TV studio.

“And it sets a tone which says, ‘this is what we expect, this is what it takes to play for a club of this magnitude’.

“So with the new players coming in, with the new broom that is coming in with coach Stuart Baxter, you expect rejuvenation at Kaizer Chiefs and hopefully they can build from this.

“It also sends a message to all the other teams in the league and it’s going to be an interesting season to look forward to.”

Brandon Petersen, who made his debut after replacing Itumeleng Khune, made two crucial saves in the shoot-out.

Also debuting for the Glamour Boys were Kgaogelo Sekgota, Cole Alexander and Sifiso Hlanti. The club has also signed Keagan Dolly, Njabulo Ngcobo and Sibusiso Mabaliso.