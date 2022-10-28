Taron Egerton Siblings: Who are his Half-sisters? Names,

Taron Egerton was born in Birkenhead, England, on November 10, 1989.

Taron Egerton studied at Ysgol Penglais School before enrolling at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. In the 2011 television series Lewis, Taron Egerton made his screen appearance as Liam Jay. In 2012, he earned a BA in acting.

Additionally, he has received two British Academy Film Awards. He considers himself Welsh and talks with a Welsh accent albeit having been born in England.

Taron Egerton won the Empire Award for Best Male Newcomer for his portrayal of Gary Eggsy Unwin in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014).

For the exact same role, he received nominations for a BAFTA Rising Star Award, a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Breakout Star, and a Saturn Award for Best Actor.

Who are his parents?

David Egerton and Christina Tina Pound are the parents of the Welsh actor.

While his mum worked in social services, his dad owned a bed and breakfast. Presently, he is dating British producer Emily Thomas.

Who are Taron Egerton half sisters?

On Sunday night, Taron Egerton accompanied his two half-sisters to the Golden Globes.

The 32-year-old actor, who won Best Actor for playing Elton John in Rocketman, brought Mari and Rosie along for the big occasion.

The two sisters could be spotted admiring their brother as the Welsh singer picked up his gong while they stood by his side.

