target,-walgreens-make-changes-due-to-increase-in-bay-area-thefts

Reuters

U.S. companies spend billions on stay-at-home tech, boding ill for office properties

As the U.S. economy reopens, ramped-up corporate spending on video systems and plans to increase shared workspace suggests hybrid work is here to stay, potentially weighing on commercial property prices in New York, San Francisco and other major cities. Retail sales of USB cameras and computer microphones rose 77% and 36% each from March to May from the same period last year, after doubling from those months in 2019, according to market research firm NPD Group. Computer goods maker Logitech International SA said earlier this year it expected sales of webcams and cloud-based video collaboration equipment to remain strong in 2021, after tripling to $1.48 billion in the 12 months ended in March from a year earlier.