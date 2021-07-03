target,-walgreens-make-changes-due-to-increase-in-bay-area-thefts

-
NextShark
Culver City Police Release New Video of Suspect Who Attacked Asian American Woman
Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month. A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.
Reuters
In Florida, Biden woos Trump ally DeSantis in unity pitch
Sitting next to one of his fiercest critics on Thursday, President Joe Biden managed to find a silver lining in the grave tragedy that brought them together. “You know what’s good about this?” Biden asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, not waiting for an answer. DeSantis, a Republican rising star closely tied to former President Donald Trump, is at the forefront of partisan fights across the country over anti-coronavirus lockdowns, racial justice protests and efforts to restrict voter access.
Reuters
U.S. companies spend billions on stay-at-home tech, boding ill for office properties
As the U.S. economy reopens, ramped-up corporate spending on video systems and plans to increase shared workspace suggests hybrid work is here to stay, potentially weighing on commercial property prices in New York, San Francisco and other major cities. Retail sales of USB cameras and computer microphones rose 77% and 36% each from March to May from the same period last year, after doubling from those months in 2019, according to market research firm NPD Group. Computer goods maker Logitech International SA said earlier this year it expected sales of webcams and cloud-based video collaboration equipment to remain strong in 2021, after tripling to $1.48 billion in the 12 months ended in March from a year earlier.
Reuters
Florida’s DeSantis rises as possible 2024 alternative to Trump
A Republican firebrand who relishes partisan warfare, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has tried to abstain from politics in the wake of a fatal building collapse near Miami, spending much of his week meeting with rescue workers and grieving families at the disaster scene. But politics will be unavoidable on Saturday, when former President Donald Trump will stage a campaign-style rally 250 miles across the state, as part of his return to public life following his election defeat last November. Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that he defeated Democratic President Joe Biden.
MarketWatch
UPDATE: DiDi shares slide 9% premarket on news China’s internet regulator to investigate its cybersecurity risks
Shares of Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Global Inc. fell about 9% in premarket trade Friday, after China’s internet regulator said it’s investigating the company’s cybersecurity risks, Dow Jones Newswires reported. The news comes just days after Didi’s initial public offering in New York, the biggest deal in a busy week, in which the stock opened with a nearly 20% pop, but ended just 1% higher than the issue price. No new user registration will be allowed during the review, the Chinese regul
Axios
COVID vaccines boost Walgreens
Walgreens has given out 25 million COVID-19 vaccinations in its stores this year, including 17 million from March through May.Why it matters: Walgreens executives said the vaccines were the main reason why the company recorded higher foot traffic, sales and profits in the quarter. But this boost may be short-lived, as demand for vaccines has slowed down considerably since late April.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers