Tarantino Would Love to Make a Rambo Movie with Adam Driver – Screen Rant

Acclaimed writer and director Quentin Tarantino has shared details on the version of First Blood that he would love to make with Adam Driver in the role of Rambo. First Blood is a 1972 novel by David Morrell that was adapted into a 1982 film of the same name starring Sylvester Stallone. The story follows John Rambo, or simply Rambo as he is generally called, a Vietnam War vet who wages a one-man war against a small-town sheriff and his deputies. The film became a massive success and it spawned a franchise for Stallone.

While definitely an action movie, the first film featured a story that dealt with a traumatized war veteran, while the sequels leaned into the explosions and away from the stellar character work of the original. Rambo: First Blood Part II was released in 1985, and while it was financially successful, critics pointed out the regressive nature of the character, which never truly course corrects through the following sequels. Rambo III, which was released in 1988, saw similar criticisms while also taking in far less at the box office, which put the franchise on hold. A fourth installment, simply called Rambo, was released in 2008, and while critics still weren’t impressed, most audiences had fun seeing the character back in action. Again, however, the film wasn’t a massive success, so the franchise took some more time off until 2019’s fifth film, Rambo: Last Blood. Last Blood also met a mixed reception while pulling in similar numbers to its predecessor. With lackluster box office returns and Stallone’s age, the Rambo franchise as audiences know it is likely over, but Tarantino thinks the character could have a new lease on life.

While promoting his novelization of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood on The Big Picture podcast, Tarantino discussed studio projects that came his way following Grindhouse‘s box office failure. He considered several projects outside of his own writing, which prompted him to talk about projects he believes could have merit today. Something Tarantino considered is a remake of First Blood, more specifically, one that adheres closer to the novel than the 1982 film. He also knows who he would want in the film, dropping Adam Driver’s name for Rambo and Kurt Russell as the sheriff. Check out Tarantino’s comments below:

“If I just wanted to make a good movie that I knew would be good, I would take David Morrell’s novel for First Blood and do the novel. Not the movie that was made out of First Blood. I would do the novel. And Kurt Russell would play the sheriff, and [Adam Driver] would play Rambo. Every time I read it, the dialogue is so fantastic in the David Morrell novel that you’re reading it out loud. It would be so good. But now, I want to do more than that. But if it was just about to make a good movie, that’s out there.”

Tarantino’s comments about the novel come from First Blood‘s major changes when adapting the source material. The biggest alteration within the film is the ending. The novel sees Rambo dying at the end, and while the production of First Blood actually did film that ending, it was reshot before its release to an ending where Rambo survives. While this decision allowed sequels for the character, Tarantino sees the merit of the story’s original ending.

Tarantino is still holding himself to only doing one more film before he retires, which makes the idea of him helming a First Blood film an interesting idea that will likely never come to fruition. However, teaming up Driver and Russell is something that would likely entice audiences. Russell has plenty of action experience under his belt with characters like Snake Plissken, but outside of the Star Wars franchise, Driver’s filmography leans more toward dramatic work, so seeing him as Rambo would be an interesting take on the character. Tarantino hasn’t announced his final film yet, but it’s clear that his mind is abuzz with ideas, and while he’s likely to stick to his own work, he may just surprise fans with a unique project like Rambo.

Next: Sly Stallone’s Rambo 6 Story Concept (Will It Happen?)

Source: The Big Picture

Doctor Strange Is At The Height Of His Powers In Multiverse of Madness

About The Author