taraba-state:-company-seizes-15-government-vehicles-over-judgment-debt

A Federal High Court has ordered the impoundment of all vehicles belonging to the Taraba state government

The order was given following the failure of the state to obey the order of the court to pay a company the sum of N550 million

About 15 government vehicles have already been seized by the company following the court order in Jalingo

Jalingo, Taraba: The Taraba state government has been accused of not obeying a court order. As a result of this, the court has ordered a company to seize vehicles belonging to the government.

At the time of filing this report, the company, Waterwells N.A International, had already seized 15 vehicles of the government, Premium Times reports.

The debt is with respect to a contract the government awarded the company for the satellite survey and analysis of the territory of hydrocarbon feedstock deposit of Benue valley territory of the state, Tribune Newspaper added.

In the event of the government defaulting to pay the debt, the court allowed the company “to take control by sale of goods and chattels of the defendant, wheresoever they may be found within the Federal High Court’s jurisdiction.”

Governors must be allowed to control state resources

In another report, . had reported that Ishaku called for the constitution review concerning the mining rights in the country.

The governor lamented that mining is under the federal government’s control under the law, adding that its exclusivity is worrisome and should be reviewed to promote the development of the sector.

. gathered that Ishaku said the governors across the country have proffered solutions to the federal government in order to have a win-win situation, saying their suggestions have been ignored.

IDPs return home

. also reported that some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba state are returning to their communities following the directive by the state governor, Ishaku.

The chairman of Taraba State Tiv Traditional Leaders Council and Ter Tiv Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, confirmed the development.

David Gbaa added that the chairman of the Bali local government area, Prince Musa Mahmud, would facilitate the return of all displaced persons in the local government back to their homes.

The traditional ruler noted a letter to that effect has been sent to all the traditional rulers in the local government, adding that people are massively returning to their farms.

