taraba-civil-service-breaks-silence-on-sale-of-employment-forms

John Alex Mamman, Chairman of the Taraba State Civil Service Commission, has broken his long silence on the sale of recruitment forms for the state civil service.

The decision of the commission to sell the forms, which many believed ought to be given free of charge to applicants, had in the past weeks raised eyebrows in the state, bioreports reports.

While several petitions were filed against the commission, aggrieved youths were as well noticed to have fashioned out plans to embark on peaceful protest in the state.

To douse the tension, the chairman in a press statement, has come out to debunk the several rumours making the rounds as regarding the sales of the form which was pegged at N3000.

Citing section 202 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), the commission, according to him, had been empowered with the responsibility to recruit, appoint, promote and to fire (discipline). ”

In line with the above, the commission, according to him, decided to invite interested applicants to purchase the employment forms and to also note that the forms are not free of charge as being speculated by “few individuals.”

The approval for recruitment, he said, was granted by the state governor, as a result of the vacuum necessitated by retirement, death among others in the state civil service.

Assuring the public that the recruitment is real and not fake or scam as is being speculated , the amount fixed for the purchase of the forms, he said, was tied on the apron strings of the 2021 budget provision.

Urging the public to disregard the school of thought kicking against the cost of the form, the recruitment exercise, as reiterated by him, will be transparent.

The state government, through the commission, had advertised for 1825 applicants to fill in the vacant positions created as a result of retirement, death and transfer of service from the state to the federal.

Pleased that the government has finally thought it wise to lift the ban on employment, the price attached to the forms was noticed to have not gone down well with the people who are still demanding a reduction.

