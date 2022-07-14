taraba:-another-aggrieved-pdp-guber-aspirant-seeks-agbu’s-disqualification

Another governorship aspirant of the Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has again dragged the party’s governorship candidate of the state, Kefas Agbu, to court.

The aspirant, Hilkiya Bubajoda Mafindi, who approached the Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the state, said he is not comfortable with the way and manner the party’s gubernatorial primary was carried out in the state.

Apart from Mafindi, a lecturer with the state University, Professor Jerome Nyameh, as observed by our state correspondent, is also in court to challenge the credibility of the party’s candidate.

In his writ of summons, which was on Thursday made available to our correspondent in Jalingo, Mafindi is pleading with the court to as a matter of urgency stop the party’s candidate from going about parading himself as the party’s governorship flag bearer for the state.

Wondering why Agbu, whom according to Mafindi did not purchase the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms should be declared winner of the said primary election, the need for the court to wade in by preventing him from hoist high the party’s governorship banner, he said has become necessary.

Another of his grouses, as noticed in his writ of summons, is that Agbu, as made known by him, was the state PDP chairman who, according to him, presided over the screening of all the aspirants who jostled for different elective positions during the party’s primaries.

Dragged before the court alongside the candidate are the party’s National secretariat and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The duo of Mafindi and Nyameh whom bioreports noticed are among the numerous aspirants that contested for the party’s governorship ticket during the primary, vowed not to relent on their oars pending when justice is dispensed to the right channel.

One of the aggrieved governorship aspirants, who was the former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya, has decamped to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) over the outcome of the exercise.