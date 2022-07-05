tanzanian-singer,-diamond-platnumz-hints-on-being-married-to-his-record-label-signee

Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz has seemingly confirmed his marriage to his record label signee, Zuchu.

News made round in December 2021 that the duo were in an amorous relationship. Following which it was alleged that Diamond and Zuchu got married in a lowkey wedding on February 14, 2022, but they neither confirmed nor denied the report.

Diamond’s cousin who doubles as his official Disc Jockey, Romy Jones, seemingly confirmed that Platnumz indeed got married to Zuchu in a Muslim wedding that took place in Dar es Salaam.

He wrote;

“Yanayojiri Madale mchana huu Mashaallah mdogo angu nasibu ukatulie sasa. mzae na katoto kazuuuri mkaite Romeo (What’s currently happening in Madale. My younger brother Nasibu you can now settle down. Get a baby and name him after me).”

The ‘Bongo’ crooner on Monday, July 4, seems to have now confirmed that he is married to his record label signee.

He gave this bold hint in the comment section of a post shared on his record label, WCB Wasafi’s official Instagram page.

They posted a video of him giving an electrifying performance on stage and Platnumz commented, “That’s Zuuh’s (Zuchu) husband.”

Congratulations to them!