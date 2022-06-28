tanko-muhammad-resigns-as-cjn

The Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has resigned from his position.

According to report, Muhammad resigned on Sunday night, citing ill-health as the reason for his decision.

Information also has it that arrangements are ongoing to swear in the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

It was gathered that a formal announcement will be made shortly.

Until his resignation, some reports claimed that Muhammad was seriously ill.

Only last week, 14 justices of the Supreme Court had written a letter lamenting the decrepit state of affairs in the apex court.