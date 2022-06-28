Tanko Muhammad: Corruption allegations levelled against ex-CJN must be thoroughly investigated – CACOL

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has reacted to the recent resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, over ill health.

In a statement issued by CACOL’s Director of Administration and Programmes, Tola Oresanwo, on behalf of the Centre’s Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran, he called for the corruption allegations levelled against Muhammad to be thoroughly investigated by the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC) and the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

bioreports had reported on Monday that Muhammad resigned, citing ill-health as the reason for his decision.

Before his resignation, corruption allegations of mismanagement of funds were levelled against him by 14 justices of the Supreme Court.

President Buhari has since sworn in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as acting CJN.

“We at CACOL would like to state expressly that all the allegations levelled against the outgone CJN should be thoroughly investigated by the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC), the Code of Conduct Tribunal and the various anti-corruption agencies in the country, swift prosecution should as well follow and he should be punished if found guilty of any of the allegations so as to deter others,” CACOL’s statement partly read.

“We would also like to congratulate Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his appointment as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria. We urge him to live above board and write his name in gold by carrying out extensive reforms in the judiciary that will facilitate speedy dispensation of justice like we have in other climes while carrying along other supreme court Justices”.