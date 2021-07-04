By Adeola Badru

Residents around Idi Arere Area of Ibadan were thrown into confusion as a tanker drive lost control of the vehicle and crushed about 10 people to death at Bode Market, while several others who escaped, sustained various degrees of injuries.

bioreports gathered that the driver lost control as a result of brake failure while it rammed into some of the nearby shops and killed about ten traders.

As of the time of filing this report, firefighters have arrived at the scene to prevent the tanker that overturned from exploding.

Efforts to contact the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Oyo State, Uche Chukwurah, proved abortive, as her phone numbers were unavailable.

