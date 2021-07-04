Home News Africa Tanker crushes 10 to death in Ibadan – bioreports
News Africa

Tanker crushes 10 to death in Ibadan – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tanker-crushes-10-to-death-in-ibadan-–-bioreports

By Adeola Badru

Residents around Idi Arere Area of Ibadan were thrown into confusion as a tanker drive lost control of the vehicle and crushed about 10 people to death at Bode Market, while several others who escaped, sustained various degrees of injuries.

bioreports gathered that the driver lost control as a result of brake failure while it rammed into some of the nearby shops and killed about ten traders.

As of the time of filing this report, firefighters have arrived at the scene to prevent the tanker that overturned from exploding.

Efforts to contact the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Oyo State, Uche Chukwurah, proved abortive, as her phone numbers were unavailable.

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

FULL VIDEO: New Emir Of Kano Gets Staff...

Stop buying Kenyan goods, patronising Kenyan Airways –...

APC crisis: You didn’t fund our campaigns, Kwara...

VIDEO: Declare State Of Emergency On Insecurity, Recruit...

Youths arrested in Dunamis Church for wearing ‘Buhari...

Mother-of-three arrested with 100 wraps of cocaine in...

COVID-19: Lagos inspects Synagogue church ahead of TB...

Prophet TB Joshua’s Burial: LASG Inspects Facilities At...

I see bomb attacks, mishaps – Primate Ayodele...

Gov Ganduje orders recall of 6,995 teachers in...

Leave a Reply