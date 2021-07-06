Tanishaa Mukerji to Mona Singh: Celebs who chose to get their eggs frozen – Times Now

Celebs who chose to get their eggs frozen

Motherhood is a bliss and those who get to experience it are truly blessed. But women often worry about ‘being on the clock’ otherwise they will miss the chance of embracing motherhood. Thanks to technology, women can now become a mother at a later age.

There are many celebrities who have taken the decision to freeze their eggs and today, we will be talking about the same. Scroll down to find out who all have taken this decision. Read on…

Bollywood actress Kajol’s younger sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, recently opened up about her choice to freeze her eggs. She shared that she wanted to do it at the age of 33, but her doctor stopped her from doing the same. Tanishaa further shared that she was advised by the doctor to go ahead with it when she had no hope of conceiving a baby, and she did it at the age of 39.

“I wanted to freeze my eggs at the age of 33! At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly ok to not have children,” Tanishaa told ETimes.

Last year, actress Mona Singh made headlines when she shared that she froze her eggs at 34. In an interaction with the same publication, she had said, “I have frozen my eggs and now I am free. I did that at the age of 34.”

“Even though I love kids, if you ask me now, I am not mentally prepared to have one. Later in life, I would definitely think about it,” the actress had said.

Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor, who welcomed her son via surrogacy, had previously shared that she froze her eggs at the age of 36. She told Pinkvilla, “I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time I don’t know what was it. I don’t know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens. Or it may never happen because I am not gonna do anything just for the sake of it. I have always been such a nonconformist, there was no way I would…(conform to marriage).”

Former Miss World Diana Hayden took the decision of freezing her eggs in her mid-30s. Because of this, she was able to become a mother at the age of 42.

Before Diana, singer Rita Ora made headlines when she revealed that she had some of her eggs frozen in her early 20s. Many Hollywood celebrities have also chosen to freeze their eggs. The list includes Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, Sex In The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker and singer Celine Dion.