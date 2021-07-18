Tanishaa Mukerji reveals how her ‘amazing’ family feels about her being unmarried at 43 – Hindustan Times

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has revealed how her family reacts to her being unmarried at 43. She says that there has never been any pressure from her family for it.

Tanishaa Mukerji is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja and the younger sister of actor Kajol. Her father was late Bollywood filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

Speaking to Zoom, Tanishaa said that she has been blessed with an ‘amazing family’. “No, never from my family. My family is amazing. Because I have this wonderful life today. I am very blessed and I have an amazing life so I don’t think of it like that,” she said.

Tanishaa, who will be seen in the short film Life Is Short, added, “I am telling you, my mom has always said this to me and that is why she values the fact that we did this film (Life Is Short). Because this is what my grandmother also used to say this – ‘live every moment of your life because life really is short’. When Vikram (her short film’s director) came up with this title na, I was like hum toh ye sab bolte rahenge (we could keep saying this), it applies everywhere, it applies to every area of your life.”

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Tanishaa spoke about getting her eggs frozen at 39. “At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly ok to not have children. Adopt, there’s enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It’s ok for women to not have children. That’s not the only calling in your life. It’s ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you,” she said.

Tanishaa Mukerji made her acting debut in Sssshhh… in 2003. She was later seen in Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Tango Charlie. She was also a part of the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss. On the show, she got into a relationship with Armaan Kohli. However, they broke up soon after.