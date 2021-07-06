Tanishaa Mukerji on Freezing Her Eggs at 39: It’s ok For Women to Not Have Children – India.com

Mumbai: Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently opened up on her major life decisions including participating in Bigg Boss and freezing her eggs at the age of 39. The actor, who’s the younger sister of Kajol, talked to a leading daily and mentioned that she has been brought up as an independent woman who doesn’t need a man to fulfill her decisions in life. Tanishaa said that she wanted to freeze her eggs at the age of 33 but her doctor advised her against that. Also Read – 7 Basic Food Items to Strictly Avoid During Pregnancy

The actor talked to ETimes and mentioned, “I wanted to freeze my eggs at the age of 33! At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on the body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby. It’s a personal choice. And today, it is perfectly ok to not have children. Adopt, there’s enough in this world.” Tanishaa added that one needs to normalise these decisions in life because it’s okay for women to not want kids in their lives. Also Read – Shocking Transformation of Celebrities With Makeup, See Their Before And After Look – PICS

Tanishaa said, “More people need to go out and talk about this. It’s ok for women to not have children. That’s not the only calling in your life. It’s ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you.” Also Read – Solar Eclipse 2021: Precautions Every Pregnant Women Should Take During Surya Grahan

She also stressed on the entire process of freezing eggs and how it impacts a woman’s body. Tanishaa revealed that when she was going through the treatment, she had put on a lot of weight. The actor said, “They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs. And after that, I wanted to become fit.” Tanishaa began her strict diet and a hardcore exercise schedule to stay fit after the procedure. She said she had also developed six-pack abs but it’s not healthy for women to maintain that kind of a body.

Meanwhile, Tanishaa is now gearing up for the release of her short film.