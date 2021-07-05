tania-omotayo’s-husband,-sumbo-and-co-owner-of-buzzbar-odenigbo-amandianeze-paraded-by-efcc-after-being-arrested-for-alleged-internet-fraud

Tania Omotayo’s husband, Olasumbo Olawale was arrested by the EFCC about a week ago over fraud related charges.

According to reports, the duo were picked up at their Victoria Island residence in June, 2021 – over an alleged multimillionaire fraud in the U.S – based on a request by the FBI.

EFCC wrote on their Instagram page ;

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested two suspects for alleged internet fraud and money laundering, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in romance scam, business email compromise, benefit scam, credit card fraud and money laundering.

The suspects, Boniface Odenigbo Amandianeze and Olasunmbo Olawale Winfunke, owners of Buzz Bar, a nightclub located on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, were arrested recently at No 2A and 2B Oniru Estate, Lagos.