tampan-suspends-yomi-fabiyi-over-release-of-‘oko-iyabo’

A file photo of Yomi Fabiyi

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has indefinitely suspended popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, over the release of his controversial movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The association announced this in a statement on Friday, saying its Ethics, Conflict and Resolution Committee fund him guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.

TAMPAN had summoned Fabiyi who is the Producer and Director of the film to appear before it on Thursday (July 8).

According to the group, the film had “sparked off another round of public dissension that may bring polemic against TAMPAN and our good members if we fail to nip the bud of the controversy”.

