Home NEWS TAMPAN Suspends Yomi Fabiyi Over Release Of ‘Oko Iyabo’
NEWSNews Africa

TAMPAN Suspends Yomi Fabiyi Over Release Of ‘Oko Iyabo’

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
tampan-suspends-yomi-fabiyi-over-release-of-‘oko-iyabo’
A file photo of Yomi Fabiyi

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has indefinitely suspended popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, over the release of his controversial movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The association announced this in a statement on Friday, saying its Ethics, Conflict and Resolution Committee fund him guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.

TAMPAN had summoned Fabiyi who is the Producer and Director of the film to appear before it on Thursday (July 8).

According to the group, the film had “sparked off another round of public dissension that may bring polemic against TAMPAN and our good members if we fail to nip the bud of the controversy”.

More to follow.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘No Jabs, No job’: Fiji To Make Vaccine...

Fury-Wilder Heavyweight Fight Postponed  – WBC

Sarri Not Intimidated By Rome Rival Mourinho’s Successes

Haiti Police Blame Colombian, US Suspects In President’s...

Johannesburg Mayor Dies From COVID-19 As South Africa...

Euro 2020 final: Ex-Chelsea manager, Conte tells Italy...

End SARS: Ogun panel recommends N200M for victims...

TB Joshua will be remembered as general in...

Two students jailed for cybercrime, romance scam in...

Twitter ban: ECOWAS court merges 4 suits against...

Leave a Reply