tampan-suspends-yomi-fabiyi-indefinitely-over-his-movie,-oko-iyabo;-he-reacts.

The Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners’ Association has suspended Yomi Fabiyi over his recently released movie, “Oko Iyabo”, which many claim trivialized the sexual assault case of his friend, Baba Ijesha.

The association announced Yomi Fabiyi’s suspension on Friday, July 9, in a statement titled, “TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely for gross professional misconducts & unethical practices.”

Reacting to this, Yomi took to his Instagram page to write ;

I am ORIGINALLY ANTP MEMBER, worst case I will renew my membership there.



I have never obtain or sign any form with TAMPAN or joined any GUILD. I was made to pay for registration which I did but no form collected or formal procedure.



The letter is inappropriate, not valid for me as a Filmmaker. Any reaction if necessary will be on the basis of Human Rights Violation if I so wish to seek judicial redress. You don’t loose what you never had.



– Yomi Fabiyi.m