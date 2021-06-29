Home ENTERTAINMENT TAMPAN Ban: “Where there are allegations of rape or child molestation, there is no such thing as overreaction” – Mary Remmy Njoku stands with Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing
TAMPAN Ban: “Where there are allegations of rape or child molestation, there is no such thing as overreaction” – Mary Remmy Njoku stands with Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Mary Remmy Njoku has declared support for Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing after they were blacklisted by the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, Mary shared her opinion on the controversy surrounding TAMPAN’s decision. According to her, there is nothing like overreaction when there are allegations of rape or child molestation.

The filmmaker and mother of three insinuated that the actresses didn’t deserve the harsh judgment meted on them by the leadership of the association because they were fighting for a good cause.

She also thanked the actresses for using their platforms and voice to speak up for the victim.

Sharing photos of the thespians, Mary wrote,

“Where there are allegations of rape or child molestation there is no such thing as overreaction. Today in Nigeria I don’t believe we are reacting enough. I stand with and want to thank these two strong women who have used their time and platforms to speak up against it. You both are my crush Today and always 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿.”

