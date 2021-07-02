tampan-ban-:-actress-nkechi-blessing-apologizes-to-actor-jide-kosoko

Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Sunday Blessing has tendered an apology to Jide Kosoko and TAMPAN over her reaction to the news that she’d be banned by the guild.

Recall that the leadership of TAMPAN held a press briefing where they directed movie producers and directors to stop working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo. The actresses were accused of engaging in social media fights with their colleagues over the Baba Ijesha alleged rape incident.

Nkechi apologized but she however pointed out that she will never be sorry for standing up against rape and the defilement of minors.

Her apology reads ;