tambuwal’s-commissioner-defects-to-apc

By NAN
01 August 2022 |
8:31 am
The Sokoto State Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters, retired Col. Garba Moyi, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Governor Aminu Tambuwal
The Sokoto State Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters, retired Col. Garba Moyi, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is contained in a statement signed by Malam Bashar Abubakar, Special Assistant, New Media, to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko ( APC- Sokoto North) on Sunday in Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is coming barely 24-hours after the defection of Tangaza Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Salihu Kalanjeni from the PDP to the APC..
Kalanjeni defected alongside eight serving councillors and two ex-councillors.
He said Moyi was received into the fold of the APC by its leader in the state, Wamakko.
Abubakar said that the commissioner also announced his resignation from the ruling PDP and the state executive council.
Receiving Moyi, Wamakko charged him to work hard in ensuring the victory of APC in Sokoto East Senatorial District and the state at large during the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.
Latest
22 mins ago
Sri Lanka issued an urgent appeal on Monday to tackle rapidly spreading malnutrition among children as its economic crisis leaves nine out of 10 people dependent on state handouts.
55 mins ago
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba led technology stocks lower in Hong Kong on Monday after US authorities put it on a watchlist that could see it delisted in New York if it does not comply with disclosure orders.
1 hour ago
Amber Heard has acquired some money from the sale of her Yucca Valley property, which will help her manage her present financial condition following the trial of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The house which rightly belongs to Amber Heard recently sold for $1,050,000, according to Zillow property records. The report notes that the Santa Fe-style…
1 hour ago
As a seven-year-old in 1983, Liz Truss played the role of Britain’s then prime minister Margaret Thatcher in her school’s mock elections but failed to get a single vote.
1 hour ago
New Zealand’s borders fully reopened Monday, but the return of international visitors and students is only expected to start with a trickle following the lifting of Covid-based travel restrictions.