Talking Point: What Free August 2021 PS Plus Games Do You Want for PS5, PS4? – Push Square

When will August 2021’s PS Plus lineup be announced?

  • get2sammyb
  • by Sammy Barker
Free August 2021 PS Plus Games Lineup PS5 PS4

What are the free August 2021 PS Plus games for PS5 and PS4? When will the free August 2021 PS Plus games be announced? We already know some details about August 2021’s PS Plus lineup, including the month’s free PS5 game, so read on for the latest rumours and speculation about Sony’s subscription service.

For more information, please refer to All Free PS Plus Games in 2021 and All PS Plus Collection Games on PS5.

When Will the Free August 2021 PS Plus Games for PS5 and PS4 Be Announced?

Sony announces the free PS Plus games on the final Wednesday of the month. This means that August 2021’s free PS Plus games will be announced on until 28th July, 2021.

When Will the Free August 2021 PS Plus Games for PS5 and PS4 Be Available to Download?

You’ll be able to download August 2021’s free PS Plus games from the first Tuesday in the month, which is 3rd August, 2021 this time.

What Are the Free August 2021 PS Plus Games for PS5 and PS4?

It’s rare we know one of the free August 2021 PS Plus games ahead of time, but Sony has already confirmed that Battle Royale Hunter’s Arena: Legends will be available to download on both the PS5 and PS4 from 3rd August. It’s unclear whether the melee title is occupying a PS5 spot or a PS4 spot in the August 2021 lineup, but our guess is that there’s still a PS5 and a PS4 game to be announced. Unfortunately, there are no further rumours to indicate what they may entail.

What Free August 2021 PS Plus Games Do You Want for PS5 and PS4?

So, what are the two other titles that you’d like to see made available as part of the August 2021 PS Plus lineup? Is there anything in particular you’ve been holding out hope for? How would you rate the value of your subscription so far this year?

What free August 2021 PS Plus games do you want? Have a think about it, and share some realistic suggestions in the comments section below.

