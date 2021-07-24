Takeaways from Day 1 of the NHL draft: Many trades, Michigan makes history – ESPN

2:27 AM ET Greg WyshynskiESPN Close Greg Wyshynski is ESPN’s senior NHL writer.

The first round of the 2021 NHL draft was like a blockbuster summer movie.

There were tantalizing trailers, in the form of three blockbuster trades that preceded the draft and impacted picks — including Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the Vancouver Canucks, and Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks.

There was the draft itself, which had its share of surprises, though something not all that shocking: The Michigan Wolverines saw an incredible five players (current and committed) selected in the first round, led by Owen Power at No. 1 and Matty Beniers at No. 2.

And then there was a twist ending — and an unfortunate one — that shocked the hockey world that tuned in to watch the NHL’s future stars get selected.

Which teams did the best on Day 1? Who made some head-scratching moves? Here are the winners, losers and lingering questions, along with a glance at the top 15 remaining prospects on the board for Day 2.