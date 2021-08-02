Take-Two’s Earnings Beat Forecasts. Why the Stock Is Down. – Barron’s

Text size



Take-Two Interactive Software



has started to feel the effects of a reopening economy in the U.S. and elsewhere, its fiscal first-quarter earnings show.

The results, disclosed Monday evening, were better than expected in terms of both earnings and revenue, but management’s forecasts for bookings in the current quarter weren’t as upbeat as Wall Street expected. Shares sank 5.5% in the extended session, after closing down 0.1% to $173.21.

Take-Two (ticker: TTWO) reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $152.3 million, which amounts to $1.30 a share, compared with a net profit of $88.5 million, or 77 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 2% to $813.3 million.

Net bookings, an adjusted measure of revenue often cited by videogame companies, declined 29% to $711.4 million. Take-Two didn’t provide an adjusted per-share earnings figure.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.08 a share, on bookings of $684.3 million.

Take-Two is the first big U.S. games publisher to report its June-quarter earnings as policy makers respond to the latest developments in the fight against Covid-19 with a fluctuating set of rules and guidance. Rivals Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and



Electronic Arts (EA)



are set to report later this week. Analysts and investors have predicted that the figures will show people are playing fewer games because more forms of entertainment are available outside of people’s homes.

The company said that its net bookings were led by Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, and its NBA 2K franchise, among others. Recurring purchasing, which includes virtual currency, add-ons for games, and in-game purchases accounted for 69% of net bookings. Though recurring purchasing declined 25% from a year ago, the drop was less than the 30% executives had anticipated.

“It’s always hard to describe something as down as good news, but it certainly is better news than our expectations,” Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said.

For the fiscal second quarter, Take-Two expects earnings to fall in in a range with a midpoint of 40 cents a share. The midpoints of the forecasted ranges for revenue and net bookings are $765 million and $840 million, respectively. Analysts had expected earnings of 30 cents a share and bookings of $868 million. Zelnick said two of the company’s core titles will launch later in fiscal 2022 than previously expected.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance that per-share earnings will be in a range with a midpoint of $2.08, while the midpoint of the range for bookings is $3.25 billion. Analysts’ financial models point to earnings of $2.86 a share from bookings of $3.5 billion.

Although its forecasts were lower than Wall Street had penciled in, Take-Two said it expected to achieve sequential growth in fiscal 2023, and establish new levels of operating results over the next years.

Zelnick said the confidence stems from the company’s planned slate of products. The CEO pointed to the fact that Take-Two plans to bring roughly 60 titles to market in the next three years.

“We have an incredibly robust pipeline we’ve been investing in for some time,” Zelnick said. “We build up our team, we invested in technology. We have good reasons to believe that demand will be there.”

Write to Max A. Cherney at max.cherney@barrons.com