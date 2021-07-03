Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors – MarketWatch

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

TTWO,

-0.93%

slumped 0.93% to $177.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+0.75%

rising 0.75% to 4,352.34 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.44%

rising 0.44% to 34,786.35. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. closed $37.61 short of its 52-week high ($214.91), which the company reached on February 8th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

+2.23%

rose 2.23% to $277.65. Trading volume (737,746) remained 611,225 below its 50-day average volume of 1.3 M.