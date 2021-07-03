Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors – MarketWatch

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
TTWO,
slumped 0.93% to $177.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index
SPX,
rising 0.75% to 4,352.34 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
rising 0.44% to 34,786.35. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. closed $37.61 short of its 52-week high ($214.91), which the company reached on February 8th.
The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Microsoft Corp.
MSFT,
rose 2.23% to $277.65. Trading volume (737,746) remained 611,225 below its 50-day average volume of 1.3 M.