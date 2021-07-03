Take-Two Acquires Company Behind Red Dead Redemption 2’s Facial Animation – PlayStation LifeStyle

Take-Two Interactive has acquired Dynamixyz, the leading facial animation company whose portfolio includes impressive projects like Red Dead Redemption 2.

According to a press release, the acquisition is aimed towards strengthening Take-Two’s in-house capabilities by supporting its subsidiaries including Rockstar Games and 2K. Dynamixyz previously lent its talents to NBA 2K21. It has also worked on animated series Love, Death & Robots, and movies including Avengers: Endgame.

“Dynamixyz’s revolutionary facial analysis technology and services is a highly complementary and strategic addition to Take-Two’s world-class publishing and development structure,” said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy and Independent Publishing at Take-Two. “[Dynamixyz CEO] Gaspard [Breton] and the visionary team at Dynamixyz have a well-earned reputation for providing the widest and smartest range of facial motion capture solutions to the entertainment industry, and their work has captivated millions of people around the world from the box office to the living room. We’re thrilled to have them join our team, incorporate their proprietary technologies and creative wonder into our future offerings, and to continue to evolve their capabilities and solutions.”

Breton added that Dynamixyz is “very excited to join the Take-Two family and become an exclusive partner to their immensely talented studios and teams around the world.” “Having worked with Rockstar Games and 2K, we know firsthand Take-Two’s commitment to creative excellence and welcome the opportunity to leverage our tools and technology to help them to achieve that goal and to captivate and engage audiences further,” Breton continued.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.