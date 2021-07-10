Take measures to ensure the security of Nigerians – Rep member tells President Buhari

The member representing Kajuru and Chikun Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Yakubu Barde, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to come up with measures that will curtail the security challenges facing Nigeria.

He said the continuous abduction of Nigerians was not good enough for the country, “Our government must be up and doing to be able to arrest the insecurity that is all over the country in order to give Nigerians hope for the future of the country.”

Speaking on Saturday at Bethel Baptist High school, Damishi, Kaduna during a visit, he said time has come for the government to be sincere with its programmes that centre on the safety of citizens.

He wondered whether the security personnel are running out of ideas or short of manpower to deal with the situation.

“The National Assembly has approved money to the security agencies as a way of enhancing their security network in the country, but we are still waiting, we have not seen results.”

A parent, Nuhu Yohana Kassim, whose daughter was also kidnapped, appealed to the federal and Kaduna State government to be proactive in rescuing the young children who may be subjected to hard weather conditions by the kidnappers.

He said “As l am talking to you, myself and the entire family are traumatized and we keep on crying and praying every day since we heard of the news of the kidnap of the students. We are believing God that He will rescue all the children from the hands of the kidnappers and bring them back home safely.”

Mr Solomon Alaki, one of the parents of the abducted students said the government was paying more attention to other issues rather than the security challenges facing Nigerians everyday

He appealed to the government to please intervene and ensure the safe return of the students to their parents.

Insecurity: Ask the Chinese for help – Lawmaker tells FG