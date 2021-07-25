Home ENTERTAINMENT Take an On-Foot Look At the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Cream Clay” – HYPEBEAST
Take an On-Foot Look At the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner "MX Cream Clay"

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
adidas YEEZY Foam Runner MX Cream Clay Official Look Release Info GX8774 Date Buy Price

adidas YEEZY Foam Runner MX Cream Clay Official Look Release Info GX8774 Date Buy Price

adidas YEEZY Foam Runner MX Cream Clay Official Look Release Info GX8774 Date Buy Price

adidas YEEZY Foam Runner MX Cream Clay Official Look Release Info GX8774 Date Buy Price

Following a series of early images, we now have an official look at the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Cream Clay.”

Accompanied by an official release date, the latest take on the innovative footwear style is centered around a split camouflage-like colorway. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Cream Clay” features a light tan hue and a swirl of browns and grays that accent the one piece sculpted design defined by dynamic lines that highlight the material construction. Rounding up the design of the shoe are oval airflow holes that provide ventilation and treaded soles.

Priced at $80 USD, the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Cream Clay” is now set to release August 2.

