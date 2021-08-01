Take a new tour of Life Is Strange: True Colors’ Haven Springs – Eurogamer.net

A new two-minute trailer gives us a peek at “the small town with a big heart” Haven Springs, the setting for the next Life Is Strange chapter, Life Is Strange: True Colors.

Introducing us to the sights and fine folk of the picturesque town “set beneath breathtaking views of the rocky mountains” in Colorado, the brief teaser is narrated by no other than Before the Storm’s Steph Gingrich. Check it out below:

“A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve!” the video description exclaims. “Alex Chen has long suppressed her ‘curse’: the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras.

“When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town.”

ICYMI, the remastered versions of the original Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm now have a release date of 30th September on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s also coming to Nintendo Switch, but there’s no release date for that just yet.

Players can expect to find “updated visuals across characters and environments”, including “vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance” and “updated and refined” gameplay puzzles.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will also be available as part of the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors, which launches a little earlier on 10th September.