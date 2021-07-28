Take A Look Inside Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack & See How It Works – Screen Rant

A teardown of the new MagSafe Battery Pack reveals what you get for $100. While good value for some iPhone owners, others might want to shop around.

Soon after Apple launched its MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12, a teardown has appeared exposing its inner workings. With various components examined, the teardown reveals details that were previously unknown and might alleviate some concerns, while raising others about Apple’s newest iPhone accessory. Ultimately, the question most will have is whether to buy it or choose something else?

MagSafe is Apple’s latest iPhone charging technology, topping up the iPhone 12 up to twice as fast as a Qi wireless charger can. The magnets that give MagSafe its name ensure perfect alignment, a common problem when charging without a plug since the wireless power radiated drops off exponentially with distance. By securing the iPhone to the charger and holding it perfectly in the center, MagSafe can reach the iPhone’s top 15-watt wireless charging speed.

A recent teardown of Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 delves deep into the components of the device, calling out battery capacity and listing the model numbers of various chips, as well as identifying the copper coils that transmit power and magnets that hold the accessory securely to the iPhone to ensure perfect alignment. Most notable is the size of the two lithium batteries, which seem to be as large as possible given the thin and compact design of the MagSafe Battery Pack. Together the capacity is 11.13-watt-hours, which is slightly greater than that of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. ChargerLab’s YouTube video explored nearly every electronic component and is worth a watch for engineers that want to learn the finer details of Apple’s design. For most, it is more of a confirmation that Apple didn’t skimp on this device, which some feel is overpriced.

MagSafe Battery Pack: Buy Or Not?

Some commenting on the video were impressed by the complexity of Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, but every external battery has power controllers, capacitors, and various other components to allow charging the battery as well as supplying power to connected devices. Every MagSafe compatible charger has coils and accompanying components, so the amount of electronics is not really that surprising. Competing MagSafe battery packs are lower in price and have higher capacities, but Apple’s solution offers more features and a slimmer design than the rest. Automatic battery use when the iPhone runs low is convenient and a Home Screen widget that shows the battery level is a nice touch.

What can be seen clearly in the MagSafe Battery Pack teardown is that Apple filled the amount of space available within the case with as large of a lithium battery as possible. For most iPhone 12 models, it will provide a nice boost of backup power, doubling the life of the phone or more. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the capacity is a bit lacking, supplying about three-quarters as much as the built-in battery. It seems like a perfect match for iPhone 12 mini, however, matching the width almost perfectly and having a thin and light form which is important for those that pick Apple’s smallest iPhone. The MagSafe Battery Pack teardown was a thorough examination showing that Apple’s latest iPhone accessory offers good value for iPhone owners that might go more than a day without charging.

