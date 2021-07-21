Take a deep dive into ‘Lisey’s Story’ in new Apple TV+ clip – iMore

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Deep dive
Apple TV+ takes you behind the scenes of its Stephen King thriller.
Source: Apple TV+
What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a new behind-the-scenes video for Lisey’s Story.
- The new video takes a deep dive into the inspiration behind the main character.
Apple wants you to go deep into Lisey’s Story in its latest YouTube video.
The company has released a new deep dive into Lisey’s Story, its thriller series from the mind of Stephen King on Apple TV+. The new video goes into the inspiration behind the character of Lisey.
What sacrifices do you make in a marriage? Plunge into Stephen King’s inspiration behind the character of Lisey and her role as a writer’s wife. From being her husband’s rock, to changing the narrative to make it her own story, this piece explores how Lisey balances the two.
The series, which was adapted from the Stephen King novel by the same name, tells the story of Lisey Landon who must face the memories of her marriage two years after her husband passes away and figure out if what she remembers is actually true. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star in the new series.
Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, “Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.
Lisey’s Story is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
