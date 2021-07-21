Take a deep dive into ‘Lisey’s Story’ in new Apple TV+ clip – iMore

Source: Apple TV+

What sacrifices do you make in a marriage? Plunge into Stephen King’s inspiration behind the character of Lisey and her role as a writer’s wife. From being her husband’s rock, to changing the narrative to make it her own story, this piece explores how Lisey balances the two.

The company has released a new deep dive into Lisey’s Story, its thriller series from the mind of Stephen King on Apple TV+. The new video goes into the inspiration behind the character of Lisey.

The series, which was adapted from the Stephen King novel by the same name, tells the story of Lisey Landon who must face the memories of her marriage two years after her husband passes away and figure out if what she remembers is actually true. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star in the new series.

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, “Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

