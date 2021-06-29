Take 50% Off Quick Audio Courses in Management and More – PCMag.com

The No. 1 rule of business is that a company should never rest on its laurels for long. If you’re not taking time to teach yourself something new every day about the business, you’re probably falling behind. The problem, as with most things, is time. How do you continue feeding your brain when the demands of work and family life seem to take up every spare second?

Online courses are a great solution, but one app is especially well-suited to busy entrepreneurs: Alpe Audio offers a range of classes for nearly every aspect of business, finance, and personal improvement, but presents them in short, engaging audio clips you can listen to anywhere and whenever you’ve got a spare moment.

Alpe’s classes are taught by a dream team of CEOs, neurologists, marketing pros, and professors with degrees in nearly every area of the business world. Whether you’re just starting your brand or looking for a way to shake up your team, they’ve got courses that can change the way you work. These lectures run the gamut from product management to advertising; boot camps on the science of machine learning to exercises that help you rewire your own brain.

And since not all of us learn in the same way, each course is supplemented with materials that helps vital information sink in. You can read summaries and transcripts of each class, and reinforce the key points with flashcards and charts. Want to dive deeper? Work your way through a suggested library of books and other media to get a deeper understanding of your topic.

