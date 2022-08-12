Taiwan’s leaders are separatists, collusion with foreigners will cause death – China

China has mocked Taiwan for “seeking independence”, insisting the island nation remain its territory.

The government warned the leadership to stop collaborating with foreigners that may cause their death.

The foreign ministry reacted to the continued live-fire drills in Taiwan and the authorities’ comment that China is trying to intimidate its people.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin accused Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership of an attempt to mislead the public.

“This once again exposes their separatist nature and real agenda of seeking “independence”, he noted.

The government said realizing “complete national reunification” is an aspiration of all the Chinese people and an unstoppable historical trend.

Wenbin stressed that though China is ready for “peaceful reunification”, there will be “no room for separatist activities”.

The spokesperson said Taiwan’s leaders’ collusion “with external forces…will only accelerate their own demise and push Taiwan into an abyss of disaster”.

China insists the “independence separatist agenda” will not succeed, adding that “betraying the interests of one’s country will result in failure”.