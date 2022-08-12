Home WORLD NEWS Taiwan-China crisis: India calls for de-escalation of tensions
Taiwan-China crisis: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

by News
NEW DELHI: In its first reaction on the Taiwan crisis, India on Friday said it is concerned over the developments and called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region. India also pitched for exercising restraint and underlined the need for efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

China launched major military drills around Taiwan as part of its response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.

“Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments,”

External Affairs Ministry

spokesperson

Arindam Bagchi

said at a media briefing.

“We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region,” he said.

