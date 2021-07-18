Home Business TABLE-India’s April-June oil imports up 11.7% y/y – sources – Reuters
Business

TABLE-India’s April-June oil imports up 11.7% y/y – sources – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
table-india’s-april-june-oil-imports-up-11.7%-y/y-–-sources-–-reuters 
    NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in April-June, the first quarter of this fiscal year, stood
at 4.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, a growth of 11.7% from a year earlier when local fuel demand collapsed
due to a COVID-induced nation-wide lockdown, the data showed.
    The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. 
    
 Region/Cou    June     May  %Chg      June  Chg     Jan-Jun    Jan-June   % chg   April-Jun  April-Jun  % chg yr/yr
 ntry          2021    2021  m/m       2020  yr/yr   2021       2020        yr/yr  e 2021     e 2020     
 Latin America                                                                                                 
 Brazil       138.3   164.0   -15.7     0.0      --       96.3       70.0    37.5      146.3       46.3        215.8
 Colombia      70.7     0.0      --     0.0      --       65.0       23.4   177.2       34.9       46.9        -25.6
 Ecuador       34.5    35.6    -3.1     0.0      --       11.8       21.7   -45.5       23.5       26.5        -11.3
 Mexico       104.2   203.9   -48.9   104.3    -0.1      155.9      205.5   -24.2      138.3      179.5        -23.0
 Venezuela      0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --        0.0      257.9  -100.0        0.0      115.4       -100.0
 Guyana         0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --        5.5        0.0      --       11.0        0.0           --
 TOTAL        347.7   403.5   -13.8   104.3   233.4      334.5      578.6   -42.2      353.9      414.6        -14.6 Asia Brunei         0.0    38.1  -100.0     0.0      --       20.6       18.7    10.5       13.0       12.7          2.4
 Malaysia      45.0    18.0   149.4    60.9   -26.2       36.9       44.0   -16.0       28.1       41.7        -32.7
 Indonesia     19.1    18.5     3.4     0.0      --       17.5        0.0      --       12.6        0.0           --
 Australia      0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --        3.1        0.0      --        0.0        0.0           --
 TOTAL         64.1    74.6   -14.1    60.9     5.2       78.2       62.7    24.8       53.6       54.4         -1.4 Middle East Neutral       42.7    48.6   -12.0    36.2    18.1       53.1        6.0   791.2       52.7       11.9        341.7
 zone Oman         119.4    65.7    81.7    17.2   592.6      115.3       19.4   494.7      105.5        5.7       1756.5
 Iraq         955.8  1011.5    -5.5  1092.1   -12.5     1052.0      995.4     5.7     1036.2      868.7         19.3
 Qatar         33.3    32.1     3.8    34.9    -4.6       27.3       76.7   -64.4       33.0       64.7        -49.0
 Kuwait       121.9   284.3   -57.1   197.0   -38.1      221.2      185.0    19.6      242.6      143.6         68.9
 S. Arabia    517.8   559.2    -7.4   494.7     4.7      585.9      764.8   -23.4      572.7      759.3        -24.6
 U.A.E.       498.8   222.1   124.6   242.1   106.0      451.6      471.5    -4.2      414.6      350.8         18.2
 Dubai         16.6     0.0      --     0.0      --        8.2        2.7   201.5        5.5        5.5          0.0
 TOTAL       2306.2  2223.5     3.7  2114.2     9.1     2514.7     2521.6    -0.3     2462.7     2210.1         11.4 Europe North sea    104.5   201.6   -48.2     0.0      --       62.2        0.0      --      103.1        0.0           --
 TOTAL        104.5   201.6   -48.2     0.0      --       62.2        0.0      --      103.1        0.0           -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan     0.0     0.0      --    46.8  -100.0       22.2       37.5   -40.8        0.0       37.2       -100.0
 Kazakhstan    96.9   125.2   -22.5    63.6    52.5       90.2      121.5   -25.8       96.3      113.5        -15.2
 Russia        34.1    32.9     3.7    34.0     0.4       42.5       52.5   -18.9       22.5       33.6        -33.2
 TOTAL        131.1   158.1   -17.1   144.3    -9.2      154.9      211.4   -26.7      118.7      184.3        -35.6 Africa Nigeria      275.6   338.4   -18.6   254.1     8.5      353.7      296.9    19.1      301.2      300.8          0.1
 Angola       117.7    30.8   282.1    92.1    27.7       94.9       82.4    15.2      102.2       83.9         21.8
 Ivory          0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --        5.8        0.0      --        0.0        0.0           --
 coast Cameroon      34.1    31.7     7.8     0.0      --       16.2        5.2   214.5       22.1        0.0           --
 Congo          0.0     0.0      --    61.3  -100.0        5.0       20.6   -75.6       10.0       41.3        -75.7
 Chad           0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --        0.0       10.7  -100.0        0.0        0.0           --
 Egypt         89.3    54.9    62.6    51.3    74.0       55.3       56.3    -1.7       65.9       62.4          5.5
 Gabon          0.0    61.3  -100.0     0.0      --       21.0        5.2   303.3       41.7       10.4        301.1
 Ghana          0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --       10.4        0.0      --       20.7        0.0           --
 Sudan          0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --       12.4        0.0      --        0.0        0.0           --
 Eq Guinea     21.9    21.2     3.3     0.0      --       19.7       16.3    21.2       24.5       17.7         38.0
 Algeria        0.0    31.1  -100.0    32.5  -100.0       10.7       30.0   -64.4       10.6       10.7         -1.0
 Libya         34.0    31.5     7.9     0.0      --       16.7        0.0      --       22.0        0.0           --
 TOTAL        572.7   601.1    -4.7   491.3    16.6      622.0      523.5    18.8      620.8      527.3         17.7 CANADA       146.7   244.0   -39.9    46.2   217.7      120.3       35.9   235.0      143.5       65.6        118.7
 USA          224.9   281.6   -20.1   236.8    -5.0      352.6      222.4    58.6      247.8      216.6         14.4
 TOTAL ALL   3897.9  4188.0    -6.9  3198.0    21.9     4239.4     4156.0     2.0     4104.2     3672.9         11.7
 
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day
using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days.
   Numbers for previous months have been revised.
   Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in June, but discharged this month. It also include some
parcels that arrived in May and were discharged in June.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bezos blasts off on first crewed Blue Origin...

UPDATE 1-Brazil power operator asks for maintenance delays...

Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin ‘To Overtake’ The Dollar...

Disney Dream departs with passengers – WKMG News...

Following the chain’s “not tuna” debacle, Subway is...

Major Oil Producers Seeking Output Boost To Meet...

St. Vincent de Paul distributing record number of...

The fake fish seems to be riding the...

Oil & Gas Risk Management Software Market Research...

Smart LED Lighting Market Research Report by Technology,...

Leave a Reply